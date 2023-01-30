Water main break in Northeast El Paso leaves homes without water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents in Northeast El Paso told ABC-7 Monday evening that they were without water after a main broke near the intersection of Duster Dr. and John Cunningham Blvd.

The call came in to emergency dispatchers just before 5p.m. Our crews were able to capture multiple apparent small sinkholes that formed in the road as a result of the main break.

People living on Duster Dr. told ABC-7 that their water had been shut off.

Another person on-scene who lives over two miles from the main break said that he was without water as well.

El Paso Water crews were seen at the site of the main break.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Water for more information, but they have not said when service will be restored.