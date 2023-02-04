Train vs. car crash sends one person to the hospital in Mesquite, NM

MESQUITE, New Mexico (KVIA)- Officials from the Dona Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to a train vs. car crash that happened off of Highway 478 in Mesquite, NM.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff, Kim Stewart, the call came in at around 9:40 Saturday morning.

Sheriff Stewart said a train traveling westbound towards Las Cruces struck a vehicle with 2 passengers and 3 dogs inside.

She said the car was pushed off the roadway into a culvert. One passenger was able to get out of the car, but when DASO deputies arrived on scene, they assisted the other passenger who was stuck inside.

That person was airlifted to UMC hospital in El Paso in unknown condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, officials have not said what led to the crash.

Stay with KVIA for the latest updates.