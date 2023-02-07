Parents concerned for kids safety after Franklin High lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- One day after Franklin High School went into a lockdown due to unconfirmed reports of a subject with a gun, parents tell ABC-7 they are concerned for their children's safety.

Some parents now questioning the campus's safety and security.

Parents tell ABC-7 they have kept their kids home for the day after reports of a threat made against the school via social media.

The El Paso Independent School District responded to the social media threat in a statement:

"El Paso ISD is aware of videos circulating on social media that purport a threat against Franklin High School. The EPISD Police Department and other law enforcement agencies have been investigating the video and have determined it is a non-credible threat. Out of an abundance of caution, additional law enforcement, patrols and security will be provided to the campus, as the police seek to identify the source. EPISD will not tolerate this kind of behavior and will work to ensure any offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Student safety is our number one priority, and we will continue to pursue any and all reports of possible threats."