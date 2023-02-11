Skip to Content
Police identify man killed in crash along I-10 and Transmountain

Christopher Marquez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police say 42-year-old Cesar Rodriguez died after he was struck by a vehicle as he crossed I-10 West near Transmountain.

Special Traffic investigators (STI) responded to a pedestrian crash at I-10 West and Transmountain on Friday night.

The investigation showed Rodriguez was crossing I-10 West from north to south when he was reportedly hit by a vehicle.

The driver fled from the crash area.

Police ask the public to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS) with any information regarding the crash or description of the vehicle.

STI stated a contributing factor to the collision was the pedestrian being on the roadway.

This is the city's 12th traffic fatality in 2023 compared to 7 for the same time period last year.

Skip to content