NMSU men’s basketball program operations suspended for the rest of the season

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu has shut down the men's basketball program operations for the rest of the season due to the recent allegations of hazing.

Arvizu said in a statement, "Today I am announcing my decision to suspend operations for our men’s basketball program for the remainder of the season. This action is clearly needed, especially after receiving additional facts and reviewing investigation reports related to the hazing allegations involving student-athletes on the team."

He added hazing does not have a place at NMSU. Arvizu stated those responsible for this incident are going to be held responsible.

The Western Athletic Conference Commission was made aware of the decision.

"It's time for this program to reset," stated Arvizu.

