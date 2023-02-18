Downtown El Paso is bathed in colorful art thanks to local artists

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Graffiti artists made the walls in South Central El Paso come alive with color.

The Borderland Jam is an annual event and has been gaining recognition in the past several years. Artists from all over the region participate and update the art on warehouse wall or create new pieces. .

It continues through Feb. 19, President's Day, at the corner of South Cotton and East 3rd Avenue.

Organizers say it is a way for artists in the community to work together and share their creativity and beautiful the area.

