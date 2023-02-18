Fire units respond to house fire in Central El Paso Saturday morning
UPDATE: Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down at 2:30 am.
Crews are hitting hotspots, investigators are en route to the scene.
El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- According to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department, units responded to a condition 2 house fire at the 1400 block of Yandell Drive in Central El Paso.
Officials said no injuries have been reported.
The call first came in at 1:43 am.
