today at 2:45 AM
Published 2:21 AM

Fire units respond to house fire in Central El Paso Saturday morning

KVIA

UPDATE: Fire officials said the fire has been knocked down at 2:30 am.

Crews are hitting hotspots, investigators are en route to the scene.

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)- According to a spokesperson for the El Paso Fire Department, units responded to a condition 2 house fire at the 1400 block of Yandell Drive in Central El Paso.

Officials said no injuries have been reported.

The call first came in at 1:43 am.

Stay with KVIA.com for updates.

Brianna Perez

