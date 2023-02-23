Skip to Content
Migrant falls several feet near Mt. Cristo Rey, suffers serious injuries

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- A 47-year-old migrant was rescued by Sunland Park Fire crews early Thursday morning after falling between 10 to 15 feet from the border wall near Mt. Cristo Rey.

It was the second rescue near the wall within 24 hours.

According to Sunland Park Fire, the man fled from Border Patrol agents. The man suffered serious injuries to his abdomen.

Sunland Park Fire crews rescued the migrant and brought him down. He was later taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

