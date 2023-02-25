El Paso Police investigate a crime spree, including a teen who showed a gun in a bar

UPDATE: An ongoing investigation revealed that two of the teenagers detained in Saturday morning's incident were involved in various violent crimes beginning just after 1 a.m.

The first crime reported was an aggravated robbery at 1881 Saul Kleinfeld in a parking lot, where police say a 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten, threatened with a handgun, and robbed. The victim received minor injuries.

Just before 2:30 a.m., police say two male teens stole items from the Valero at 2300 Zaragoza and threatened the store clerk with a handgun.

Finally, just before 6:30 a.m., the two teens threatened a clerk at the DK Convenience Store at 1733 Brown with a handgun and demanded money, and stole beer and other items, according to police.

Police say a detective from the El Paso Police Department who was working the Black History Parade was flagged down by two citizens saying a man was threatening people with a gun inside of Coconuts Bar. The detective ordered the teens to the ground and assisting units helped place the pair in custody.

UPDATE: El Paso Police officers responded to a report of a person with a gun inside a central El Paso Bar just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The officers were working the Black History Parade along Piedras and Montana and arrived at the Coconuts Bar and Grill within minutes.

A 17-year-old was taken into custody. Police also detained two other people.

Police say they continue to investigate. Two aggravated robberies were also reported at the same time.

One was a robbery at a convenience store, and an aggravated assault inside the Coconuts Bar and Grill.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police officers responded to a central El Paso bar after a teen entered the bar and asked for a beer, according to a report from a witness.

The witness told police a server at the bar asked for the teen's I.D. and refused to serve any alcoholic beverages since they were under 21. That is when the teen pulled out a gun and pointed it at the server according to the witness report.

It happened about 11 a.m. at 816 N. Piedras.

No injuries were reported. The teen was taken into police custody.

This is a developing story, we will update the story on-air and online at KVIA.