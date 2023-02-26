Strong winds leading to delays, cancellations at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Travelers in El Paso have been forced to wait for a longer period of time to get off the air during Sunday's wind storm.

Five flights were cancelled earlier Sunday afternoon, with two upcoming cancellations on Monday.

Canceled flights on Monday, February 27th included: United Airlines flight 6118 to Houston and American Airlines 5820 to Dallas-Fort Worth.

Southwest Airlines flight 1256 to San Antonio, TX was originally set for 5:50 p.m., no will be taking off at 8:55 p.m.

Delta Airline flight 1024 Atlanta, GA delayed from 1:43 p.m., set for take off at 6:35 p.m.

American Airlines flight 629 Phoenix, AZ delayed from 6:51 p.m., now moved to 7:52 p.m. American Airlines also delayed flight 1368 to Dallas-Forth Worth, that flight will take off at 10:10 p.m.

Southwest Airlines has delayed flights 185 to Las Vegas, 1671 to Denver, and flight 2077 to Austin.

Updates on flights at the El Paso International Airport can be found at their website.