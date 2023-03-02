Suspended Texas DPS agent accused of striking girlfriend with fist, knocking her unconscious

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Texas DPS agent suspended after being arrested for causing bodily injury struck his girlfriend in the face with his fist, according to documents obtained by ABC-7.

Jesse Bennett, 38, was arrested Monday. According to court documents, Bennett and his girlfriend had been drinking at a bar on Monday. On the drive home, Bennett began arguing with his girlfriend, then jumped out of the vehicle, the documents state.

Investigators say the girlfriend tried to convince Bennett to get inside the vehicle, but when he walked away, she drove home.

Investigators say the girlfriend started to receive several calls from Bennett's ex-wife after she got home. When Bennett arrived at the home, investigators say he began to argue with his girlfriend again and struck her in the mouth with a closed fist.

The victim told investigators she fell to the ground and lost consciousness.