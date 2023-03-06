Author brings books to life for local students

El Paso, TEXAS (KVIA) -- Author Lisa Caprelli treated students at Ben Narbuth elementary to storytelling, puppet shows and a singalong, in celebration of Read Across America week. Caprelli, author of 20 books in English and Spanish, grew up in El Paso. She taught students the importance of reading, believing in themselves, and taking stock of the good things in everyday life.

"I Like to tell kids they can do more and think more than possible. I grew up in the lower valley with humble beginnings. My teacher inspired me to read, and my grandmother really encouraged me," Caprelli says. She loves being able to give back, and encourages teachers to reach out to her if they would like a class visit.

Ben Narbuth Elementary librarian Rachael Seelig says the visit was special for these school kids. "Just to have an author from El Paso sends a message, letting the kids know you can do it with some hard work," Seelig says.

Caprelli's most popular book is "Unicorn Jazz." You can find her videos and singalongs on Youtube. She had to reinvent her platform during the pandemic, when her school visits were put on hold. She turned some of her characters into puppets, wrote songs, and put it all together in front of a green screen. The results have been well-received, with kids coming back for more.

For more information on Unicorn Jazz and Caprelli's books, click here: https://unicornjazz.com