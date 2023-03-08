Former U.S. Marshal warns public to reconsider travel plans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- It was only 4 days ago when a group of four Americans were kidnapped in Mexico, by what authorities believe was a Mexican drug cartel.

Former U.S. Marshal, Robert Almonte, weighed in on the kidnapping and urges the community not to travel south of the border if not necessary this spring break.

He said although you are going for vacation and are not directly a part of the violence, you can be at the wrong place at the wrong time, just like those who were kidnapped.

"The issue the problem is that the cartels are everywhere," said Almonte.

He said, if you are going to travel, some things to keep in mind are to take a taxi cab associated with your hotel, stay on the resort and not venture off, and do not accept any drinks from strangers.

“Be aware of your surroundings and also don't be by yourself, even on the beach. Make sure you're there with somebody else. At least one or two other persons there. So don't be alone. That's what they're looking for. An easy target," said Almonte.

You can see the Department of Justice map that shows Mexico's travel advisories here.