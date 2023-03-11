New Mexico State Police arrest two teens for I-25 homicide March 3

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - Investigation Bureau agents with the New Mexico State Police arrested Daniel Ortiz, 16, and Drake Armendariz, 16 a few days after a homicide was reported on I-25 just outside of Las Cruces.

The two teen are facing the following charges: murder in the first degree, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and a conspiracy charge of Assault with intent to commit a violent felony.

March 3, NM State Police responded to a report of a homicide just after 9 p.m.

Through their investigation agents determined Benjamin Archuleta, 17, and a passenger in his vehicle were driving south on I-25 when the shooting occurred.

Before the shooting, agents say, the two had stopped at a gas station. A Honda sedan followed Archuleta and his passenger and someone from the Honda fired a firearm at the victim's vehicle.

Archuleta was struck by the gunfire and taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Agents located the Honda and identified Daniel Ortiz as the driver and Drake Armendariz as the passenger who reportedly shot at Archuleta.

This case is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.