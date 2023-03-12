Large group of migrants attempt to cross into the U.S. and force closure of the Paso del Norte International Bridge

UPDATE 5:23 p.m. -- According to Customs and Border Protection officials, authorities implemented port hardening measures at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

This happened after a large group of individuals formed on the Mexican side trying to enter the country.

As a result, officials deployed physical barriers to restrict entry.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, no traffic is being processed at the Paso Del Norte Bridge.

Officials also said there were also temporary disruptions at the Bridge of the Americas and the Stanton Bridge because of the presence of migrants.

UPDATE: 5:12 p.m.-- According to El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, Mexican authorities are dispersing throughout the area where the migrants are located.

The judge said it was about 2,000 migrants around Noon, but the number has since decreased to roughly 100 asylum seekers.

Judge Samaniego said most migrants who are attempting to cross over don't want to stay in the shelter because they are targeted.

Most migrants are Venezuelan males.

UPDATE- Sources on the Juarez side of the Paso Del Norte International Bridge tell ABC-7, dozens of migrants are pulling apart barriers and moving concertina wire to make entry into the U.S.

The number of people prompted the closure of the bridge while law enforcement secured the area.

The Mexican National Guard was called to the bridge to help control the group.

A man who had just crossed the bridge tells ABC-7 he heard, "They're coming, shut it down," on the agent's radio.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - A large group of people can be seen at the Paso Del Norte International Bridge, attempting to make entry through the Mexican side of the bridge.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are suited up in riot gear as they protect the barriers along the bridge.

Witnesses at the bridge tell KVIA-7 this started around noon Sunday while they were trying to cross the bridge.

No word on any injuries or arrests. This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated online and on-air at KVIA-7.