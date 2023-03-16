Aaron Jones shares which El Paso spot is “the best” for Mexican food on national stage
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "Some of the best Mexican food you'll ever find." That's the reaction from former UTEP running back Aaron Jones and his thoughts on his hometown of El Paso.
The Green Bay Packers player was featured on NFL's Good Morning Football show.
The Sidelines UTEP Twitter account reposted a clip from the show where he names L&J Cafe as El Paso's best spot for Mexican food, including its menudo.
Jones asks the host if they've ever heard of "menudo." One host asks if he's referring to the singing group.
Jones then tries to delicately describe the dish's ingredients. "I don't want to scare you guys off," says Jones.
Jones has previously spoken out about El Paso as having the best Mexican food in the United States.
He also owns Showtyme Sports Grill in east El Paso.
From earlier in the month but Aaron Jones letting the rest of the world know where the BEST Mexican food is found.— Sidelines - UTEP ⛏ (@SSN_UTEP) March 15, 2023
Shoutout to #️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ for always giving the 915 some love! ❤️ #ItsAllGoodEP pic.twitter.com/3Bl8hT29LP