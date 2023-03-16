Aaron Jones shares which El Paso spot is “the best” for Mexican food on national stage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "Some of the best Mexican food you'll ever find." That's the reaction from former UTEP running back Aaron Jones and his thoughts on his hometown of El Paso.

The Green Bay Packers player was featured on NFL's Good Morning Football show.

The Sidelines UTEP Twitter account reposted a clip from the show where he names L&J Cafe as El Paso's best spot for Mexican food, including its menudo.

Jones asks the host if they've ever heard of "menudo." One host asks if he's referring to the singing group.

Jones then tries to delicately describe the dish's ingredients. "I don't want to scare you guys off," says Jones.

Jones has previously spoken out about El Paso as having the best Mexican food in the United States.

He also owns Showtyme Sports Grill in east El Paso.