Crisis Intervention Team honors veterans at luncheon

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Local veterans were honored for their service by members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention Team (CIT).

The 346th Veterans Court held their Annual Recognition Luncheon recognizes the sacrifice and service veterans gave to their country.

During the event CIT commended the court for their effort in providing veterans support in order to address any challenges they face as the focus on leading productive and law-abiding lives.

CIT encourages anyone experiencing mental health issues to seek help and contact the Crisis Hotline at 915-779-1800.