Social emotional learning parents night at Carroll T. Welch Elementary School

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Carroll T. Welch Elementary School part of Clint ISD hosted their Social emotional learning night to raise awareness for parents on the importance of social and emotional learning for their students.

Members of the El Paso County Sheriff's Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) promoted mental health wellness for parents and students.

CIT members are highly trained and specialize managing crisis situations. Their training includes various methods of de-escalating these types of incidents.

CIT members also work closely with schools and community groups to educate and discuss best practices when dealing with a mental health crisis issue.

They praise the efforts by the school to ensure students receive the support and care they need and promote well-being.