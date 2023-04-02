Missing El Paso wrestler found safe in Austin

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m. - The Bexar County Sheriff's office says Lynette Martinez was located by University of Texas Police officers about 1:12 p.m. Sunday.

Officers located her unharmed in downtown Austin. The Bexar County Sheriff is currently working with Lynette's family and UTPD.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Lynette Martinez, 30, has been found safe after disappearing during a trip to San Antonio her mother tells KVIA.

Rosie Galvan, Lynette's mother, says she received the good news that her daughter had been found alive and was with the Austin Police Department.

Martinez was attending a UFC event and staying at the home of a close friend with plans to return a few days later.

Her friend filed a missing persons report with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

The local wrestling community reached out in an attempt to help locate Lynette.