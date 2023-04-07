Skip to Content
Top Stories
By ,
Published 9:24 PM

Shelter-in-place in effect after University of Oklahoma reports an active shooter is on campus

Originally Published: 07 APR 23 22:52 ET
Updated: 07 APR 23 23:05 ET
By Paradise Afshar and Aya Elamroussi, CNN

    (CNN) -- An active shooter is on campus at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norman, the school said in a tweet Friday night.

"There is an active shooter at the Van Vleet Oval. Take immediate action now. Run. Hide. Fight!" the University of Oklahoma said in a tweet just before 9:30 p.m. CT.

By 9:45 p.m. CT, another tweet indicated that campus police were investigating "possible shots fired" on the campus. "Avoid South Oval area. Shelter in place," the university said in the tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Kerry Mannix

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content