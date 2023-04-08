One person dead after being struck by car in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A 71-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car in Las Cruces Friday night.

Las Cruces Police say the collision happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of 17th Street and Picacho Ave.

Investigators say a car traveling eastbound on Picacho struck the man as he was walking northbound across the road.

The 20-year-old driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperative with police according to investigators. He told police he did not see the man before he struck him. Police add they do not anticipate on filing any charges against the driver.

Officials have not yet released the name of the man who died.