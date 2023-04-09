El Paso Sun City Pride hosts annual Easter basket giveaway Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)– El Paso Sun City Pride celebrates Easter Sunday with their 15th annual Basket Drive.

The giveaway is taking place Sunday, April 9th, starting at 9 a.m. in Memorial Park.

The organization said through a month-long donation drive with community partners, Epic Bar and Grill, and others, El Paso Sun City Pride was able to collect over 300 hundred baskets.

This is a free event open to the public, Families are encouraged to bring their little ones and collect a basket!

The drive-thru will be set up on the 1600 block of Copper Street at the intersection of Copper Street and Luna Street.

Pride flags will be utilized to direct all guests to the location of the basket distribution site.