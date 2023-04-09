Pope Francis celebrates Easter Sunday mass

(CNN) -- Pope Francis presided over Easter Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Sunday. He did not walk in the traditional procession, but arrived in a wheelchair.

Around 45,000 people were present for Easter Mass at the Vatican on Sunday, according to the Vatican Press Office.

On Saturday, the Pope presided over the Easter vigil in St. Peter’s Basilica, where he also arrived in a wheelchair and remained seated for most of the event.

The Pope skipped Friday evening’s Way of the Cross procession because of the “intense cold” weather in Rome, the Vatican said in a statement on Friday.

Francis has, however, has participated in all other Holy Week events at the Vatican since Palm Sunday.

Pope Francis is currently recovering from bronchitis and was released from hospital on Saturday, April 1.