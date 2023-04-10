Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 10 to April 15
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures April 10 to April 15 .
Loop 375 Widening Project
Monday, April 10
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lane closure from Zaragoza Overpass to North Loop Entrance Ramp
- Alameda Road Underpass
- Pan American Road Underpass
Crews will be working on paving bridge deck
Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13
Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Pan American Road Underpass
Crews will be working on bridge structures and widening
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) south and northbound alternating lane closure from Alameda Avenue to Socorro Road
Crews will be doing utility wiring
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound left lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Pan American Exit Ramp
Crews will be using for job access
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure Pan American Exit Ramp to Pan American Intersection
Crews will be working on retaining wall
Monday, April 10 through Saturday, April 15
Daily, 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
- Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Bob Hope Drive will be closed
Crews will be working on traffic control housing
Tuesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 13
Nightly 9:00p.m. until 5:00 a.m.
- Americas Highway (Loop 375) Southbound main lane closure from North Loop Exit Ramp to Zaragoza Entrance Ramp
Crews will be working on moving barriers and installing overhead signs
I-10 Widening East
Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13
Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
- Gateway Boulevard West (frontage road) westbound right lane closure at Eastlake Intersection
Crews will be installing traffic delineators
I-10 Widening West
Sunday, April 9, through Thursday, April 13
9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be installing concrete pavement.
Monday, April 10, through Saturday, April 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Eastbound and westbound I-10 will occasionally be reduced to one lane at varying locations between Vinton Road and Redd Road.
Crews will be constructing bridges.
Monday, April 10, through Saturday, April 15
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Occasional lane closures on North Desert Boulevard between Redd Road and Anthony, Texas.
- Occasional lane closures on South Desert Boulevard between Anthony, Texas, and Redd Road.
Crews will be conducting electrical work.
24 hours a day until further notice
- South Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Vinton Road and Transmountain Road.
- North Desert Boulevard will be reduced to one lane between Transmountain Road and Los Mochis Drive.
Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.
Guardrail Repair Project
Monday, April 10
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Pershing and Cassidy right lane closed.
Tuesday, April 11
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Gateway North at Hercules on-ramp closed.
Thursday, April 13
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-10 westbound between Resler and Mesa right lane closed.
- I-10 westbound between Copia and Raynolds right lane closed.
Friday, April 14
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- East Missouri between St. Vrain and Virginia right lane closed.
Maintenance
Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-54 northbound between Cassidy and Altura alternate lane closures.
- US-54 northbound at Pershing entrance ramp closed.
- I-10 east and westbound between Raynor and Cotton alternating lane closures.
- I-10 west Piedras entrance ramp closed.
Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.
LAS CRUCES
- Azalea Drive will be closed starting Monday, April 10, 2023, from Lilac Drive to Lantana Avenue. A-Mountain Construction will be installing new ADA ramps, removing existing asphalt, and installing new asphalt as part of the City of Las Cruces 2022-2023 Pavement Replacement Project Phase A. This work is anticipated to take 14 days to complete.
- Barker Road will be closed between Rigsby Road and south Valley Drive starting Monday, April 10, 2023. The road closure is anticipated to be in effect until Friday, April 14, 2023, depending on weather conditions.
- As part of the 2022-2023 Micro-Surfacing Project, some city streets will have temporary lane closures beginning Monday, April 10, 2023. For the public’s convenience, crews will work only from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, leaving evenings free of construction activity. The temporary lane closures will go into effect after the morning rush hour and will be removed before the afternoon rush hour.The affected streets include:
- Las Cruces Avenue: From north Campo Street to north Mesquite Street. That work will be in City Council District 1.
- Isaacks Lane: From Isaacks Lane to the end of the pavement. That work will be in City Council District 4.
- Mountain Avenue: From Alameda Boulevard to Armijo Street. That work will be in City Council District 4.
- Organ Avenue: From south Melendres Street to north Alameda Boulevard. That work will be in City Council District 4.
- Jordan Road: From Monte Vista Avenue to Myrtle Avenue. That work will be in City Council District 2.
- Solano Drive, at the intersection of east Madrid Avenue, will be closed to traffic from 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, to approximately 4:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023.
- As part of the 2022-2023 Micro-Surfacing Project, some city streets will have temporary lane closures beginning Tuesday, April 11, 2023. The affected streets include:
- Shadow Hills Road: From Real del Norte to Robledo Road.
- Robledo Road: From Shadow Hills Road to Real del Norte.
- Real del Norte: From Robledo Road to Jornada Road.
- As part of the 2022-2023 Micro-Surfacing Project, some city streets will have temporary lane closures beginning Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The affected streets include:
- San Augustin Drive: From Big Sky Drive to Real del Norte. That work will be in City Council District 5.
- Panorama Drive: From Jornada Road to Eastern Canyon Loop. That work will be in City Council District 6.
- Feliz Real: From Panorama Drive to Real del Sur. That work will be in City Council District 6.
- Vista Sureste: From Jornada Road to Real del Sur. That work will be in City Council District 6.