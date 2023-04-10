Road closures in El Paso County, Las Cruces for the week of April 10 to April 15

Crews will be repairing crack seal on bridge deck.

Crews will be widening the Frontage Road.

Daily, from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Crews will be working on moving barriers and installing overhead signs

Crews will be working on traffic control housing

Crews will be working on retaining wall

Crews will be using for job access

Crews will be doing utility wiring

Crews will be working on bridge structures and widening

Crews will be working on paving bridge deck

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso, to Southern New Mexico there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's and Las Cruces road closures April 10 to April 15 .

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.