Speaker Kevin McCarthy to join former Congresswoman Yvette Herrell

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is in New Mexico Monday. He's expected to join former U.S. Representative Yvette Herrell for a special announcement in Las Cruces.

No word yet on why McCarthy is joining Herrell, but a spokesperson for Herrell confirmed a campaign announcement would take place. No further details were given. Herrell wrote this message on her campaign Facebook page this week “I’m inviting you to join speaker Kevin McCarthy and me in Las Cruces as we launch a new campaign to restore our values and flip this district,"

The Republican from Alamogordo formerly represented New Mexico's 2nd congressional district. She lost re-election to Democrat Gabe Vasquez last year in a very close vote.