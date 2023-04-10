Two El Paso officers collide, sending one to the hospital

UPDATE: El Paso police say an officer in a marked patrol car entered an intersection in the path of a motor officer. The motor officer was ejected and later taken to the hospital due to his injuries. It happened at 3800 Montana Ave. in central El Paso.

Investigators say both officers were responding to help another motor officer in an unrelated call.

Both the officer in the patrol unit and the motor officer responded with lights and sirens.

The officer who was injured was last listed in stable condition.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso police motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Monday.

It happened just after 1:15 p.m. at Montana and Lamar in central El Paso.

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officers at the scene.

In the video, you can see a police motorcycle and a police car damaged. Police have not said what led to the crash.