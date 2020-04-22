Semi-truck runs over pickup in crash along I-10 near Horizon City

Traffic

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A semi-truck apparently run over the top off of a pickup truck during a crash along Interstate 10 near Horizon City on Wednesday evening, eyewitnesses said.

The wreck on I-10 westbound at Harnose backed up traffic on the highway to Horizon during the evening rush hour.

Witnesses told ABC-7 that a person was trapped inside the pickup and had to be freed by rescuers; there was no immediate word on that individual's condition, but a helicopter could be seen landing on the highway at one point.

No further details were immediately available.

