today at 7:58 pm
Semi-truck runs over pickup in crash along I-10 near Horizon City

pickup-semi crash
ABC-7 viewer Cristobal Marin
A highl;y damaged pickup truck (left) and the rear of a semi-truck (right) that were involved in a crash along I-10 near Horizon.
horizon-truck-crash
TxDOT
Scene of a crash involving a semi and a pickup on I-10 near Horizon.

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A semi-truck apparently run over the top off of a pickup truck during a crash along Interstate 10 near Horizon City on Wednesday evening, eyewitnesses said.

The wreck on I-10 westbound at Harnose backed up traffic on the highway to Horizon during the evening rush hour.

Witnesses told ABC-7 that a person was trapped inside the pickup and had to be freed by rescuers; there was no immediate word on that individual's condition, but a helicopter could be seen landing on the highway at one point.

No further details were immediately available.

Jim Parker

