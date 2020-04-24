Car fire covers I-10 at Rubin exit with heavy smoke

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A car caught fire along the side of Interstate 10 near Rubin, impairing visibility for drivers as it sent thick, black smoke wafting across the highway.

The late Friday morning car blaze occurred along the westbound interstate near exit 14, and the right two lanes were closed as flames could be seen engulfing the vehicle.

Motorists were advised to use caution in that area of the highway around Sunland Park because of the heavy smoke conditions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and a cause for the fire was also not immediately known.

