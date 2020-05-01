Fuel spill snarls I-10 traffic through downtown El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A fuel spill from a truck snarled traffic along Interstate 10 westbound through downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon.

The three right lanes of I-10 west at downtown were closed due to the spill, so traffic was having to get by using just one lane.

Police said traffic was backed up past Brown and continued delays could be expected as crews worked to clean it up.

Authorities could not estimate when the interstate would fully reopen.

For the current traffic conditions, visit kvia.com/traffic