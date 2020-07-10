Border Patrol involved in crash that triggers shutdown of Loop 375

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A multi-car crash involving a Border Patrol vehicle triggered the shutdown of a portion of Loop 375 for the commute home late Friday afternoon.

The crash happened on Loop 375 east near the Zaragoza exit, an area that has been the scene of deadly collisions in the past.

Fire officials said no one from the accident scene had been transported to local hospitals.

Traffic was being diverted off Loop 375 east at the Yarbrough exit by police.

