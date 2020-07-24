Deadly traffic crash occurs on Zaragoza Road in far east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A deadly crash resulted in the closure of a stretch of North Zaragoza Road amid ongoing rain downpours Friday night.

The fatal collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Zaragoza at Rich Beam Boulevard. The road was also blocked off to traffic at Pebble Hills.

Traffic investigators were summoned to the scene on Zaragoza, but no further details were immediately available.

The deadly wreck happened on a night that saw multiple crashes due to rain-slicked roads across the El Paso metro, including a couple that disrupted motorists along Interstate 10.

The National Weather Service estimated anywhere from a half-inch to 1.5 inches of rain fell across the Borderland.