Paramedic hurt as ambulance flips over on I-10 in east El Paso

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An ambulance flipped on its side in a wreck on Interstate 10 in east El Paso Monday afternoon, injuring one person.

That ambulance rolled over just before 1 p.m. along the interstate near the Yarbrough exit.

Video captured by ABC-7 viewer Mario Sosa shows the scene as well as one of the two paramedics inside the ambulance who suffered non-serious injuries. (You can watch it in the video player at the top of this article.)

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, fire officials indicated.

What caused the vehicle to flip over was not immediately known, as police said it was under invesigation.

