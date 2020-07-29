Deadly semi-truck crash closes I-10 in both directions at Anthony

Traffic

ANTHONY, Texas -- A deadly crash led to the shutdown of Interstate 10 at Anthony in both directions on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involving a semi-truck happened along I-10 westbound near the Texas-New Mexico state line about 2:30 p.m. and authorities indicated there was a fatality.

The truck was towing a semi-trailer when it "entered the center median striking the overpass columns," said Texas Dept. of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch.

Transportation officials said all westbound traffic must exit at Exit 2 to a service road, while all eastbound traffic was being detoured off at Exit 0 and rerouted onto NM 404.

As of late afternoon, Couch estimated it could take up to five hours for clean-up of the debris before the highway could reopen.

