Motorcyclist killed in northeast El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash along a northeast El Paso street late Wednesday morning.

The collision occurred in the 5800 hundred block of Falcon, where motorcycle pieces were scattered about the pavement along with the rider's helmet and other belongings.

A small tent was set up by officers to cover the motorcyclist's body lying in the roadway.

It was unclear whether the motorcycle hit another vehicle or some other object, although a car that may have been involved sat nearby the wreckage.

Traffic investigators were at the scene trying to determine what happened.

There were no further details immediately provided by police, who reported the crash shortly before noon.