Truck crashes, bursts into flames along Highway 70 in Las Cruces

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A semi-truck crashed and burst into flames along Highway 70 in the Las Cruces area on Friday evening.

State transportation officials said U.S. 70 at milepost 164 was closed in both directions following the incident around 8 p.m.

Video and images taken by ABC-7 viewer Adrian Orona captured the intense smoke and flames that consumed the truck.

Details of what led to the flaming truck were not immediately known, but police told ABC-7 that the driver was fine.

