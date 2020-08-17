Jackknifed semi caused closure of I-10 east at Piedras during rush hour

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Police had to diverting traffic off of Interstate 10 eastbound at Piedras during a portion of Monday evening's rush hour due to a traffic crash.

Authorities told ABC-7 that a jackknifed semi led to the closure, but there was no immediate word of any injuries.

In order for tow trucks to clear the wreckage, traffic was directed off the interstate at exit 21.

That crash happened shortly after storms moved through the area, slicking the pavement during the evening commute.

Police indicated the interstate was fully reopened around 7 p.m.

I-10 East @ Piedras, Collision, FINAL, All Lanes Open, No Back Up. — @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) August 18, 2020