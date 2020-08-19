5-car crash in far east El Paso leaves 2 hurt, 1 critically

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Both traffic and crime scene investigators are probing the cause of a 5-car crash in far east El Paso Wednesday afternoon that left two people injured, sheriff's deputies said.

The collision happened in the 1500 block of Horizon Blvd. about 3:30 p.m.

The two injured were each taken to local hospitals, with one of them suffering life-threatening injuries.

DePeyton Road at Horizon Blvd. north and Bowdoin Drive and Horizon Blvd. south remained closed for investigators into the evening, deputies said.