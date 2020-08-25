2 Las Cruces boys killed, 2 others in critical, after Oklahoma van crash

Traffic

TEXOMA, Oklahoma – A van carrying eight children from Las Cruces struck a semi-truck along an Oklahoma highway, killing two of the New Mexico youngsters and hospitalizing two others.

The weekend crash happened along Highway 54 near Texoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers told KFOR-TV that inattention by the van driver, identified as 30-year-old Intessar Al Yasiri, was to blame for causing the crash.

Authorities said a 3-year-old and 9-year-old boy died at the scene, while two other boys - ages 8 and 10 - were hospitalized in critical condition.

No identities of the children or other details were provided.