No injuries as car flips on side during west El Paso crash

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- No one was hurt when two cars collided, causing one of them to flip on its side, along a busy west El Paso street on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on North Mesa Street near the Crossroads Drive intersection headed toward Doniphan Drive.

One car could be seen with a smashed front end, while the other vehicle had overturned onto its side from the force of the impact.

Fire department officials indicated there were no injuries despite the damage to the vehicles.

Police asked that motorists avoid the area and use Thorn as an alternate route to get to Doniphan.