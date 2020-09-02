Skip to Content
2 hurt in motorcycle crash along I-10 at Sunland Park

A police squad car sits blocking the lane where a crashed motorcyle lies along I-10 at Sunland Park.

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were injured in a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

The collision happened on I-10 eastbound near the Sunland Park exit around 8:30 p.m., according to a police tweet.

Fire dispatchers indicated two crash victims were taken to hospitals from the scene, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the right shoulder at the exit would remain blocked for crash investigation and cleanup into the late night hours.

No further details were immediately available.

