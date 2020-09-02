2 hurt in motorcycle crash along I-10 at Sunland Park

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were injured in a collision involving a motorcycle Wednesday night along Interstate 10 in west El Paso.

The collision happened on I-10 eastbound near the Sunland Park exit around 8:30 p.m., according to a police tweet.

Fire dispatchers indicated two crash victims were taken to hospitals from the scene, but their injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said the right shoulder at the exit would remain blocked for crash investigation and cleanup into the late night hours.

No further details were immediately available.

To check the latest traffic conditions, visit kvia.com/traffic.