Spilled red chiles led to closure of busy state highway intersection in Santa Teresa for over 3 hours

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- New Mexico's signature state vegetable was responsible for the shutdown of the intersection of a pair of state highways on Wednesday afternoon.

Spilled red chiles could be seen in a colorful display along the intersection of NM 136 and NM 273 (Pete Domenici Highway and McNutt Road) in Santa Teresa.

Those chiles that obstructed the roadway were responsible for state police and transportation officials having to close the area to motorists and reroute traffic.

The intersection was closed from around 2:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., when officials indicated it had reopened.