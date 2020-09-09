Portion of I-10 flooded, covered with debris in southern New Mexico

Traffic

DEMING, New Mexico -- Following storms and heavy rain that moved through the region, drivers along a a stretch of Interstate 10 in southern New Mexico were facing hazardous driving conditions on Wednesday.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation issued an advisory warning of conditions along I-10 at milepost 68, which is NM 418.

That portion of the roadway, between Deming and Lordsburg, was reported flooded and covered in debris.

Traffic was backed up in both directions, eastbound and westbound, due to the flooding.

NMDOT's notice urged motorists to take heed of the "difficult driving conditions... Please drive with caution (and) reduce speed."

Officials indicated they were monitoring the situation along the interstate, but there was no immediate estimate as to when the problematic conditions might subside.

NMDOT also reported two other road closures in Luna County...

CLOSED in Deming: Frontage Road 1019 “Baker Road” from milepost 0 to 10 is closed in both directions due to flooding.

CLOSED in Gage: NM 418 at milepost 0 to 1 is closed in both directions due to flooding.

