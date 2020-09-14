El Paso bicyclist struck by SUV is city’s 51st traffic death

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man struck by an SUV while riding his bike earlier this month has died, making him the city's 51st traffic fatality of the year.

Police on Monday identified the victim as 58–year old Michael Lee Brown.

Borwn had been hospitalized following the collision between his bike and the SUV on Sept. 3 near the intersection of Myrtle and Eucalyptus.

Investigators said the bicyclist was riding on the wrong side of the street and rode through a stop sign at the intersection.

Brown died over the weekend from injuries he suffered in that collision, police indicated.