Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- One person was killed and two others injured in a northeast El Paso traffic crash on Tuesday evening.

The one-car crash happened at Dyer and Ellerthorpe about 7:30 p.m.

Police said one collision victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to a local hospital; fire officials said the pair hurt had non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.