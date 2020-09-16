Trash scattered along I-10 at Airway prompted brief closures, traffic backup
I-10 West at Airway, road debris, FINAL, all lanes open, backup to Hawkins.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) September 16, 2020
I-10 West at Airway, road debris, update 2, right lane closed, backup to Hawkins, clearing time until further notice.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) September 16, 2020
I-10 West at Airway, road debris, update, right two lanes closed, backup to Hawkins, clearing time until further notice.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) September 16, 2020
I-10 West at Airway, road debris, right lane closed, backup to Hawkins, clearing time until further notice.— @EPPOLICETRAFFIC (@eppolicetraffic) September 16, 2020
