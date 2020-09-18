East El Paso intersection floods after water line is struck by contractor

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A water line was struck by a contractor on Friday afternoon, flooding a busy east El Paso intersection.

The water leak happened at the corner of Hawkins and Viscount as construction work was taking place.

While it made for a mess for motorists in the area, no one lost water service due to the incident.

It wasn't immediately known when repairs might be completed, but El Paso Water crews were at the scene working to fix the leaking line.