Motorist accused of being drunk in crash that hurt 2 motorcycle riders on Transmountain

Traffic

EL PASO, Texas -- A 46-year-old El Paso man is accused of being drunk when his car ran a red light and collided with a motorcycle along Transmountain Drive over the weekend, seriously injuring two other men.

Police said Arturo Caballero was being held Monday in the downtown jail on $125,000 bond on a charge of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle.

The early Sunday morning crash happened at Transmountain Drive and Railroad Drive.

Two men on the motorcycle that was struck by the car were ejected and seriously hurt. Police said the pair remained hospitalized on Monday, with one of them in critical condition.

The motorcycle driver, 39–year old Pablo Fierro, had multiple fractures but was listed in stable condition. His passenger, 37–year-old Gabriela Ortiz Olivas, was in critical with s severe head injury.