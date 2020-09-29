3 hurt, including 2 kids seriously, in I-10 truck-car crash near Anthony

Traffic

ANTHONY, Texas -- A truck carrying a crane and construction equipment collided with a car along Interstate 10 between Vado and the Anthony port of entry on Tuesday morning, injuring three people in the car.

Two of the injured were children who were seriously hurt and had to be airlifted to area hospitals for treatment, New Mexico State Police told ABC-7.

The other person injured in the crash was an adult taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

A crash witness said it appeared the car suffered a blown tire that forced it into the path of the truck, which pushed the car for some distance. State police couldn't immediately confirm that account of the collision.

The crash happened near mile marker 159 and resulted in the closure of I-10 both eastbound and westbound for several hours as traffic was diverted to a frontage road. The highway has since reopened.

