Passenger severely injured in car crash that shuts down Solano Drive in Las Cruces

Traffic

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An early morning single-car crash that severely injured a passenger prompted police to close a portion of Solano Drive in Las Cruces on Sunday to investigate.

That crash occurred about 4:20 a.m. on Solano Drive near Griggs Avenue.

The lone passenger in the vehicle suffered "great bodily harm" and was rushed to a hospital, according to police, who did not indicate whether the driver had been hurt.

"(The passenger's) injuries, while severe, do not appear to be life-threatening," police said in a statement.

Traffic investigators shut down Solano Drive between Griggs Avenue and Las Cruces Avenue as they worked to try and determine the cause of the crash, forcing motorists to find an alternate route for the often busy street.