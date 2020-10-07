Skip to Content
today at 5:15 pm
Published 5:12 pm

Crash involving semi-truck blocks all lanes on Gateway East at Tony Lama

gateway east semi crash
TxDOT
A view of the semi-truck crash blocking traffic at Gateway East and Tony Lama.

EL PASO, Texas -- A crash involving a semi-truck blocked all lanes on Gateway East at Tony Lama during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash, but fire department dispatchers said it appeared there were no injuries.

Police estimated it would likely be 6 p.m. before the crash scene was cleared for traffic to resume as normal.

For current traffic conditions, visit kvia.com/traffic.

